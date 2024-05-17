Yoga Girl

Spreading Hope as Self-Care
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - May 17th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Come today, after all the practices we did this week around hope, you may feel a little lighter and better about the state of the world.

For today’s self-care practice, you are going to spread that positivity.

Rachel will share a practice to find a person who needs support and many ways you can uplift them right now. Tune in to remind others that there are good people in the world.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.