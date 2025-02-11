Yoga Girl

Something Loving I Can Do For Myself Is…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - February 11th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love

About the Episode

In the spirit of self-love, today you are going to give yourself exactly what you need.

What is something truly loving you can do for yourself today?

What is a need that you have, and how can you fulfil that in the most loving way possible? The best way to begin is with a check-in, so tune in to figure out exactly what you need.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

