Something I Want to Change About My Daily Routine Is…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 20th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Run through a typical day in your mind. What usually happens? Are there stressful moments? Overwhelming periods?

In today’s episode, you are going to consider the most urgent thing you wish you could change when it comes to your daily rhythm.

Rachel will provide you with detailed journaling instructions and examples from her own life. All you have to do is open your notebook. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

