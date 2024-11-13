Yoga Girl

Something Good That Happened Today
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 13th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

What is the first thing that comes to mind if you think about something good that has happened in your life recently?

In today’s episode, you are going to connect with this good thing, appreciate it, and bask in the gratitude for it. Even if your day has been difficult, you will always be able to find something good within.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

