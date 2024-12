About the Episode

We are getting so close to the new year. Now is a really great time to set your intentions.

And sometimes, those intentions come through silence - through sitting with your journal, being honest with yourself, and really reflecting on what you want for 2025.

Today’s practice offers you the space to do just that. And of course, the 2025 Intention Setting Ceremony is now available on From the Heart as well. Enjoy setting your intentions! Tune in to begin.