Sitting in Sacred Space
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 8th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Today’s self-care practice is very simple, but also very profound. And the best part - it will hold you accountable.

It is time to sit down in your sacred space and do your most important practice. That means you probably have to spend some extra time making it beautiful before you begin.

Tune in to get started.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

