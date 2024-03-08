Sitting in Sacred Space
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - March 8th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
It is time to sit down in your sacred space and do your most important practice. That means you probably have to spend some extra time making it beautiful before you begin.
Tune in to get started.