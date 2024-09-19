Yoga Girl

Setting Goals for the Fall Equinox
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 19th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today we are getting into the nitty gritty of your goals for the fall season.

You will get specific, write it down, and take some action.

Rachel will guide you through the four most important areas of your life, and you will set a realistic goal for each one. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.