Yoga Girl

Setting Boundaries on Beauty for Self-Care
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - January 31st 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We all have moments where we feel good in our own skin, but on the opposite end, we all have moments where we judge ourselves too harshly as well.

In today’s episode, you will consider the moments that make you disconnect from your own beauty, and you will set a boundary to prevent it from happening. Rachel shares a fitting example from her own life.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2025 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.