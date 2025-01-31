Setting Boundaries on Beauty for Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - January 31st 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you will consider the moments that make you disconnect from your own beauty, and you will set a boundary to prevent it from happening. Rachel shares a fitting example from her own life.
