Setting Boundaries for Christmas
favorite_border
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 6th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Family, Love, Friendship
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 6th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Family, Love, Friendship
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Sometimes, that is hard to do in the moment. But it’s worth it.
In today’s episode, you will set a boundary you will hold your loved ones to over Christmas. Rachel shares some beautiful examples. Tune in to begin.