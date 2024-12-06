Yoga Girl

Setting Boundaries for Christmas
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 6th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Family, Love, Friendship

About the Episode

True self-care is implementing changes in your life that actually make your life better.

Sometimes, that is hard to do in the moment. But it’s worth it.

In today’s episode, you will set a boundary you will hold your loved ones to over Christmas. Rachel shares some beautiful examples. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

