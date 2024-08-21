Resources That Make Everyday Life Manageable
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 21st 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you are going to consider the things you do that make your everyday life flow.
What do you prep, plan, or schedule ahead of time? Whats tools do you use to stay on track? Tune in to find gratitude for the things that help you settle into routine - they let you enjoy the rest.