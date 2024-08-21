Yoga Girl

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 21st 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

As we know, small habits can make a big difference in our day to day lives.

In today’s episode, you are going to consider the things you do that make your everyday life flow.

What do you prep, plan, or schedule ahead of time? Whats tools do you use to stay on track? Tune in to find gratitude for the things that help you settle into routine - they let you enjoy the rest.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

