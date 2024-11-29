Yoga Girl

Practicing Self-Care with Your Family
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 29th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Family, Love, Self-Love

There’s nothing like some post-Thanksgiving self-care to keep your spirits high.

And for today’s practice, you are going to do it with a loved one.

Rachel shares some self-care ideas, from practicing yoga together to going for a walk without your phones. Just take care of yourself, and bring a loved one along. Tune in to begin.

