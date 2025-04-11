Yoga Girl

Planting Seeds for Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 11th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Today and into the weekend, we are going to plant some seeds - both literally and metaphorically.

You will put your hands in the soil and grow some greens for spring, and you’ll also plant seeds in your daily life, adding something that will make a positive impact on your day. Rachel shares some beautiful ideas for both.

Tune in to begin.

