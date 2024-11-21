Yoga Girl

My Relationship with Rest Is…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 21st 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Lifestyle

About the Episode

Compared to how our ancestors lived, we can pretty much keep our same daily routine no matter what the weather is outside.

But traditionally, winter was a time to tune inward, to let go, to be still and quiet, and most importantly, to rest.

If you can align your inner world with your outer world, your heart will feel so much more at peace. In today’s episode, you will reflect on your relationship with rest and learn some ways to slow down. Tune in to begin.

