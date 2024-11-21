My Relationship with Rest Is…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 21st 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Lifestyle
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But traditionally, winter was a time to tune inward, to let go, to be still and quiet, and most importantly, to rest.
If you can align your inner world with your outer world, your heart will feel so much more at peace. In today’s episode, you will reflect on your relationship with rest and learn some ways to slow down. Tune in to begin.