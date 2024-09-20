My Intention for Fall Is…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 20th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Intention Setting, Self-Love, Feel-Good Friday
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Rachel will share step by step how to sit in ritual. Then you can take a sacred, quiet moment to celebrate the season and anchor your intention into your heart.
Tune in to begin.