My Intention for Fall Is…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 20th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Intention Setting, Self-Love, Feel-Good Friday

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

In today’s episode, you are going to have a Fall Equinox Ritual and set a clear intention for this season.

Rachel will share step by step how to sit in ritual. Then you can take a sacred, quiet moment to celebrate the season and anchor your intention into your heart.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

