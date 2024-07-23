Yoga Girl

My Inner Artist Comes Out To Play When…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 23rd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

About the Episode

There is art to be found in every area of life.

Some of us may think we aren’t creative at all, but our art just shines in different ways.

In today’s episode, you are going to consider something you do that you lose yourself in. When does your inner artist come out to play? What do you love so much that the entire world just disappears when you’re doing it? That is your art. Tune in to begin.

