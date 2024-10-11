Yoga Girl

Making Art for Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 11th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

It’s time to connect to your creative spirit!

In today’s practice, you are going to make art - but not in the way you may think.

Rachel will share a method that will help you connect to your inner child, put distractions away, and simply create for pleasure. Tune in to begin.

