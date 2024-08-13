Yoga Girl

I Never Feel Insecure When…
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 13th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

As we figure out where we feel purposeful in our lives, today’s episode will take a slightly different approach.

Many of us go through our day feeling self-conscious and insecure in certain places and situations.

But where do you shine? Where do you feel confident? Where can you just relax and be yourself? You feel that way for a reason. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

