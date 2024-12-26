How to Overcome Your Obstacles in 2025
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 26th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But let’s be real - you will still face the same obstacles that are keeping you from your goals then too.
In today’s episode, you will get clear on exactly what those obstacles are. Everything may not be in your control, but some things definitely are. How can you shift those obstacles right now to become the highest version of yourself in 2025? Tune in to begin.