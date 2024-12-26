About the Episode

We like to imagine that we will wake up on January 1, 2025 as a brand new person.

But let’s be real - you will still face the same obstacles that are keeping you from your goals then too.

In today’s episode, you will get clear on exactly what those obstacles are. Everything may not be in your control, but some things definitely are. How can you shift those obstacles right now to become the highest version of yourself in 2025? Tune in to begin.