Yoga Girl

How to Overcome Your Obstacles in 2025
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 26th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We like to imagine that we will wake up on January 1, 2025 as a brand new person.

But let’s be real - you will still face the same obstacles that are keeping you from your goals then too.

In today’s episode, you will get clear on exactly what those obstacles are. Everything may not be in your control, but some things definitely are. How can you shift those obstacles right now to become the highest version of yourself in 2025? Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.