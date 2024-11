About the Episode

Can you remember the last time you were in a really dark place in life?

In today’s episode, you are going to use that time for inspiration and search for any silver linings that came your way.

It doesn’t mean that everything happens for a reason or that you’d choose to go through this time again. It is just to notice that no matter how hopeless things seem, there are always specks of light glittering throughout. Tune in to begin.