How to Honor the Work You’ve Done
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 10th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
We are often so quick to jump to the next task. But life is meant to be enjoyed - and we are meant to celebrate what we have worked so hard for.
In today’s episode, you are going to consider where your life has come full circle, and then give yourself the time to bask in it. Tune in to begin.