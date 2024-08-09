Yoga Girl

How To Cut A Distraction Out Of Your Life
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 9th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Yesterday you discovered your biggest distraction.

Today you are going to cut it out of your life.

That may seem daunting, but Rachel offers a simple way to take the first step. And the best time to start is right now. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.