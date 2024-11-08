How to Create A Safe Space for Your Heart
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 8th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Healing, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
It can feel the entire spectrum of emotions, from love, compassion, and kindness to anxiety, hopelessness, and pain.
In today’s episode, you will create a loving container for your heart. Not to shield you from your emotions - but to feel them safely and fully. Tune in to begin.