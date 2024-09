About the Episode

Sometimes it can feel really complicated to be of service to others. But it doesn’t have to be!

All it takes is figuring out where your cup is overflowing and where you can readily give.

And that is exactly what we are going to do this week on Self-Care Daily. We will uncomplicate being of service, actively look for ways to help people in need, and also figure out where we need to preserve our energy, too. Tune in to begin.