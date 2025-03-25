Yoga Girl

How Do You Want to Feel This Spring?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 25th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

When you consider this spring season, how do you want to feel throughout it?

This is a time in nature when things are reawakening and becoming alive - and you have endless possibilities to manifest and create something beautiful. The first step is to consider the energy you want to harness. Today’s practice will bring you closer to it.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

