How Do You Feel Your Feelings in a Safe Way?
favorite_border
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 6th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 6th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But we need resources that are readily accessible to us that allow us to feeling our feelings in a safe and grounded way. Things like therapy, or journaling, or physical exercise, or art - healthy coping mechanisms.
In today’s episode, you will identify what works for you, notice how often you’re using that resource, and see if you can do it even more. Tune in to begin.