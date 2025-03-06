About the Episode

Feeling our feelings is a necessary part of healing.

But we need resources that are readily accessible to us that allow us to feeling our feelings in a safe and grounded way. Things like therapy, or journaling, or physical exercise, or art - healthy coping mechanisms.

In today’s episode, you will identify what works for you, notice how often you’re using that resource, and see if you can do it even more. Tune in to begin.