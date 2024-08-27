Yoga Girl

How Do You Feel When You Move Your Body?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 27th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

How does your body feel after moving your body? And how does your life change over time when you consistently move?

In today’s episode, Rachel offers two prompts for your journaling practice.

You will really get to the heart of why movement is important in your life, and the way past seasons with and without movement have shaped you. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

