How Do You Feel When You Move Your Body?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 27th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, Rachel offers two prompts for your journaling practice.
You will really get to the heart of why movement is important in your life, and the way past seasons with and without movement have shaped you. Tune in to begin.