How Did 2024 Unfold For You?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 16th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

About the Episode

It seems crazy but it’s almost the end of 2024.

And that means - it’s time to look back and reflect.

There is no better way to move forward than to consider the lessons you learned, the things you want to leave behind, the things you’re grateful for, and everything else!

This week on Self-Care Daily, Rachel will give you bite-sized practices to look back so you are ready for our big Processing 2024 episode come Friday on From the Heart. Tune in to begin.

