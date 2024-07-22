Yoga Girl

How Can You Spark Your Inner Creativity?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 22nd 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Intention Setting

About the Episode

You were born to create.

Whether you know it or not, you are an artist.

This week on Self-Care Daily, we are going to nourish that creative side of ourselves that lights up with inspiration and excitement whenever we get to make something new. Tune in to find your inner spark of joy.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

