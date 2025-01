About the Episode

If it feels like January has lasted forever for you too, this week’s topic will help you set a change of pace, liven things up a little bit, and make you feel a bit better.

What is your relationship with beauty? Are you surrounding yourself with beautiful things? Does your home feel beautiful?

Contemplate this topic and then get ready to splurge a little bit this week, all for the sake of elevating your life. Tune in to begin.