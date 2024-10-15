How Are You Feeling Right Now?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 15th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But so often, we just bottle it up and soldier on.
Today’s practice will give you a moment to close your eyes, place a hand to your heart, and simply feel what is present in this moment. That’s the first step to healing. Tune in to begin.