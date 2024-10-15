Yoga Girl

How Are You Feeling Right Now?
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 15th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

About the Episode

We feel a lot of things throughout the day.

But so often, we just bottle it up and soldier on.

Today’s practice will give you a moment to close your eyes, place a hand to your heart, and simply feel what is present in this moment. That’s the first step to healing. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

