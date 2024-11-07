Yoga Girl

Hope, Fear, and Being Human In This World
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 7th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

As humans, we feel a lot all at once.

We can ebb and flow between fear and hope and all sorts of other extremes.

In today’s episode, Rachel will give you two journaling prompts that will bring you to the depths of your fear, and the heights of your hope. It’s important to hold space for both. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

