Hope, Fear, and Being Human In This World
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 7th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Healing
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
We can ebb and flow between fear and hope and all sorts of other extremes.
In today’s episode, Rachel will give you two journaling prompts that will bring you to the depths of your fear, and the heights of your hope. It’s important to hold space for both. Tune in to begin.