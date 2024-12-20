About the Episode

What did you accomplish in 2024 that you are really proud of?

So many of us check things off our list and move from one thing to the next - but we don’t take the time to honor, bask in, and really celebrate the things we accomplished.

In today’s self-care episode, you are going to toast to the magic you made happen in 2024. You deserve it.

And if you want to do a big self-care practice, the Reflecting on 2024 episode is out now on From the Heart. Tune in to begin!