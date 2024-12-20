Honouring Your Accomplishments in 2024
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 20th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Growth, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
So many of us check things off our list and move from one thing to the next - but we don’t take the time to honor, bask in, and really celebrate the things we accomplished.
In today’s self-care episode, you are going to toast to the magic you made happen in 2024. You deserve it.
And if you want to do a big self-care practice, the Reflecting on 2024 episode is out now on From the Heart. Tune in to begin!