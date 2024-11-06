Yoga Girl

Gratitude for the Country You Live In
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 6th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude, Love

About the Episode

There is so much that makes your nation beautiful, inspiring - and feel like home.

From the nature to your ancestry, in today’s episode you are going to take a moment of gratitude for the country you live in that goes beyond government.

Breathe into that gratitude, hold it at the front of your heart, and lead with it for the rest of the day. Tune in to begin.

