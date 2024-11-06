Gratitude for the Country You Live In
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 6th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude, Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
From the nature to your ancestry, in today’s episode you are going to take a moment of gratitude for the country you live in that goes beyond government.
Breathe into that gratitude, hold it at the front of your heart, and lead with it for the rest of the day. Tune in to begin.