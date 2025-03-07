Getting In Your Feelings for Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 7th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Self-Love, Feel-Good Friday
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But because of past stories, fears, vulnerabilities, and a lot of other reasons, many of us don’t cry. We hold it in and soldier on.
Today’s episode is a permission slip to have a really good cry. Rachel shares how she does this practice, and then you can give it a try. And if you end up laughing, that’s beautiful too. Tune in to begin.