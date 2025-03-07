Yoga Girl

Getting In Your Feelings for Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 7th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Self-Love, Feel-Good Friday

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Crying is a natural bodily function!

But because of past stories, fears, vulnerabilities, and a lot of other reasons, many of us don’t cry. We hold it in and soldier on.

Today’s episode is a permission slip to have a really good cry. Rachel shares how she does this practice, and then you can give it a try. And if you end up laughing, that’s beautiful too. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

