Getting Creative for Self-Care
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 11th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

It’s time to get creative!

For today’s self-care practice, you are going to choose a creative outlet and then go do that thing.

Tap into the moment, lose track of time, and let your creativity flow. This episode will get you into the spirit. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

