Getting Creative for Self-Care
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - August 11th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
For today’s self-care practice, you are going to choose a creative outlet and then go do that thing.
Tap into the moment, lose track of time, and let your creativity flow. This episode will get you into the spirit. Tune in to begin.