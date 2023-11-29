Yoga Girl

Finding Gratitude for the Winter Season
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 29th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Not all of the magic found during this time of year has to do with the holidays.

For today’s gratitude, we are going to widen the scope of our practice.

Look up and around. What is Mother Nature showing you about this season? What is unfolding outside of your door?

This is a time for us to rest and restore - and nature is pointing the way. Tune in to find some gratitude for it.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

