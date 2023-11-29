Finding Gratitude for the Winter Season
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 29th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
For today’s gratitude, we are going to widen the scope of our practice.
Look up and around. What is Mother Nature showing you about this season? What is unfolding outside of your door?
This is a time for us to rest and restore - and nature is pointing the way. Tune in to find some gratitude for it.