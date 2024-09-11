Yoga Girl

Finding Gratitude for the Obstacles In Your Way
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 11th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

About the Episode

When things are difficult, where do you turn?

In today’s episode, you are going to find gratitude for the things that pull you over the difficult parts of any project you are working on. Chances are you didn’t do it on your own. And it is so wonderful to have resources to reach for whenever you need support.

Tune in to begin.

