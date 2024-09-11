Finding Gratitude for the Obstacles In Your Way
favorite_border
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 11th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - September 11th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you are going to find gratitude for the things that pull you over the difficult parts of any project you are working on. Chances are you didn’t do it on your own. And it is so wonderful to have resources to reach for whenever you need support.
Tune in to begin.