Finding Gratitude for Impactful Change
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - February 19th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you are going to find a change, no matter how small, that you have implemented in your life since setting your intentions. What positive things has this change brought into your life?
Tune in to give yourself a big heartfelt hug of gratitude for it - this little change has went a long way.