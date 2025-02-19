Yoga Girl

Finding Gratitude for Impactful Change
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - February 19th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

As you probably know, it is really hard to make lasting changes in your life.

In today’s episode, you are going to find a change, no matter how small, that you have implemented in your life since setting your intentions. What positive things has this change brought into your life?

Tune in to give yourself a big heartfelt hug of gratitude for it - this little change has went a long way.

