Finding Gratitude for a Habit That Serves You
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - April 9th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Wellbeing Wednesday, Gratitude
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
In today’s episode, you are going to focus on a habit that serves you that is just flowing for you right now. Something that’s working. Something that’s easy. Something that does you good. Can you remember a time when this habit took effort? Now you can do it without even thinking! And that is something to be really grateful for.
Tune in to begin.