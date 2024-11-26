Facing the Holidays with Family
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 26th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Family
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But let’s be honest - that’s not always easy.
In today’s episode, Rachel will walk you through a big journaling practice that will help you navigate your family gatherings, hold space for the challenging conversations… and be present in the glorious jumble of all things from joy, love, gratitude, anxiety and dread that often come about when family is involved.
Tune in to begin.