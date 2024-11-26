About the Episode

One of the most important parts of the holiday season is spending time with family.

But let’s be honest - that’s not always easy.

In today’s episode, Rachel will walk you through a big journaling practice that will help you navigate your family gatherings, hold space for the challenging conversations… and be present in the glorious jumble of all things from joy, love, gratitude, anxiety and dread that often come about when family is involved.

Tune in to begin.