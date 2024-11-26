Yoga Girl

Facing the Holidays with Family
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 26th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth, Family

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

One of the most important parts of the holiday season is spending time with family.

But let’s be honest - that’s not always easy.

In today’s episode, Rachel will walk you through a big journaling practice that will help you navigate your family gatherings, hold space for the challenging conversations… and be present in the glorious jumble of all things from joy, love, gratitude, anxiety and dread that often come about when family is involved.

Tune in to begin.

