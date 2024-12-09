Yoga Girl

Do You Need to Slow Down Right Now?
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - December 9th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Make It Happen Monday, Self-Love, Healing

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

If you are feeling a little overwhelmed in life right now, this week on Self-Care Daily will help you slow down, cherish the little moments, and find more presence in your daily routine.

In today’s episode, you are going to tune into the pace of your life and recognize what needs to change. Then you’ll spend the rest of the week doing just that.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.