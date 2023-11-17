Yoga Girl

Do The Thing That’s Fun
favorite_border

The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 17th 2023

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

We can contemplate joy all we want - but today’s practice will get you out there to actually experience it.

Reach for something that brings you a true, authentic, childlike sense of joy. There is nothing too big, too small, or too silly.

Rachel will share some examples, then it’s time to rebel against your inner adult and just do the thing that’s fun.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

