Do The Thing That’s Fun
favorite_border
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 17th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
The Daily Practice with Rachel Brathen - November 17th 2023
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Reach for something that brings you a true, authentic, childlike sense of joy. There is nothing too big, too small, or too silly.
Rachel will share some examples, then it’s time to rebel against your inner adult and just do the thing that’s fun.