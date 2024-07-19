Yoga Girl

Defining Your Dream and Your Why
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 19th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

For today’s actionable practice, it’s time to map out your dream.

Let’s get really creative! Grab your markers, a new journal, and open to a brand new page.

Rachel will share some questions in this episode that will help you define your why, your needs, and the very first step. It’s time to put this plan into action. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.