Defining Your Dream and Your Why
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 19th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
Let’s get really creative! Grab your markers, a new journal, and open to a brand new page.
Rachel will share some questions in this episode that will help you define your why, your needs, and the very first step. It’s time to put this plan into action. Tune in to begin.