Dancing for Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - August 16th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

Today’s self-care practice is really simple. It’s something you can do right now, no matter where you are or what you’re doing.

We are going to have a one-song dance party.

Tune in, feel alive, release endorphins, find freedom and playfulness, and sense your spirit lift. Rachel will share the best way to do it.

