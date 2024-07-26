Yoga Girl

Creating Art as Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 26th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

About the Episode

It’s time for a big creative practice.

Making art is part of being human.

Today, you will have the chance to dive head first into something creative. It’s all about having fun, getting into your body, and being in the moment. Tune in and let your inner artist roam free.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

