Creating Art as Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - July 26th 2024
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love
Making art is part of being human.
Today, you will have the chance to dive head first into something creative. It’s all about having fun, getting into your body, and being in the moment. Tune in and let your inner artist roam free.