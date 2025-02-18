Yoga Girl

Coming to Clarity on Your Intentions
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - February 18th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Tune-In Tuesday, Growth

About the Episode

Today’s episode offers you a journaling practice that will help you get clarity on where you are when it comes to your intentions.

You will tune into two specific goals you set for yourself - one that feels like it’s going well, and one that you haven’t even started.

What’s the difference between these goals? Where have you found support or a lack thereof? What is helping you or holding you back? Tune in to figure it out.

