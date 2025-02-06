Channeling Your Inner Child Through Art
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - February 6th 2025
Author: Rachel Brathen
Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Self-Love
Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify
But the older you get, the more art can turn into work. The fun part disappears.
In today’s episode, you will come back to that creative version of you that gets messy, colors outside the lines, and just has fun with it. Tune in to begin.