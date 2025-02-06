Yoga Girl

Channeling Your Inner Child Through Art
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - February 6th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Thankful Thursday, Growth, Self-Love

About the Episode

As children, art is completely play. Children don’t care about making mistakes or having things be perfect.

But the older you get, the more art can turn into work. The fun part disappears.

In today’s episode, you will come back to that creative version of you that gets messy, colors outside the lines, and just has fun with it. Tune in to begin.

