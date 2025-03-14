Yoga Girl

Celebrating Someone Who Needs Celebrating
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - March 14th 2025

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Friendship, Love

About the Episode

Who do you know that needs celebrating?

Do you know someone who has just been through it lately and could use a little uplifting? Do you have a friend who accomplished something big but would never take the time to celebrate themselves? Is there a loved one with a special day coming up?

In today’s episode, you are going to find someone to celebrate for any reason you deem fit, and then go celebrate with them. It really is what life is about. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

