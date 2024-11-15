Yoga Girl

Being the Light for Others
favorite_border

Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - November 15th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Being of Service

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

This entire week we have been searching for the light - for the silver lining, for the magic that makes life worthwhile.

In today’s episode, Rachel will share a self-care practice where you will be that light for others. Find someone who needs support and give it to them, just from the kindness of your heart.

Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

NEW EPISODES RELEASE EVERY MONDAY TO FRIDAY.
Subscribe here:

Subscribe-Apple Subscribe-Spotify
©2024 Yoga Girl®. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration of any portion of this site constituates acceptance of our Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement.