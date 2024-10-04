Yoga Girl

Balancing Yourself Out For Self-Care
Self-Care Daily with Rachel Brathen - October 4th 2024

Author: Rachel Brathen

Topics: Feel-Good Friday, Self-Love

Links: Apple Podcasts / Spotify

About the Episode

Many of us feel a little overwhelmed all the time.

But now this week on Self-Care Daily, we did the work to figure out why that is.

Today we are making some changes. In this episode, Rachel will give you two things to do to balance yourself out, plant your feet on the ground, settle your nervous system, and carry on. Tune in to begin.

The light you are seeking is
within your own heart

